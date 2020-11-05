Impennata di contagi e di morti anche in Sicilia

Redazione
Immagine di repertorio

In Sicilia altro record di positivi: 1322 in 24 ore. Venticinque le vittime (594 in totale), anche questo purtroppo triste primato.

È quanto emerge dal bollettino quotidiano del ministero della Salute.